A Ridgway man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly stole a piece of construction equipment from a job site in Highland Township in December.
David Scott Alaskey, 49, is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a felony in the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 4.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to the 8700 block of Owls Nest Road in Highland Township on Dec. 7 for reports of a stolen piece of construction equipment. Lindemuth Excavating employees told police they were driving to the job site earlier that morning, when they saw the roller allegedly being driven by someone they didn’t work with, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They then turned their vehicles around to stop the roller.
At the time, the roller was stopped on the side of the road, and a 40-year-old man wearing pajama-type pants with dark hair and scruffy facial hair allegedly jumped out of the machine and continued down the road on foot, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While searching the area, police were told there was a man back at the location where the roller was allegedly taken, who was standing outside of a van that was stuck on the road. The man told police that he and his friend, Alaskey, got stuck in the mud the night before and spent the night in the van, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Alaskey then reportedly left that morning to walk back to Ridgway and get his truck so they could get the van out of the mud. The man said he did not see Alaskey take the construction equipment, but could not say for sure if he did or not.
Police attempted to contact Alaskey via phone with negative results.
On Dec. 9, police measured the distance from the construction site to the location Alaskey allegedly parked it and walked on foot, a distance of 4.4 miles.
On Dec. 10, Alaskey was at the police station, where he was in custody for an unrelated issue. He agreed to talk about the incident concerning the construction equipment, allegedly admitting to taking the roller from the site. Alaskey said he was only using it to pull his friend’s van out of the mud, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Alaskey is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12 at Martin’s office.