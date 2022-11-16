RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on child endangerment and other charges after he allegedly overdosed while his two children were in his custody.
Scott Lovell, 51, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a third-degree felony; one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and 10 counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 2.
Ridgway Borough Police were dispatched with Ridgway Ambulance to an Upper Street apartment on Aug. 4, 2022, for reports of an unconscious 35-year-old man. Officers arrived and found Lovell reportedly unconscious on the floor. He was treated by EMS, including having narcan administered, which caused him to “come to.” Lovell denied any drug use, though. It was noted that the apartment he was in was to be that of a known drug user’s, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Lovell was transported to Penn Highlands Elk, but allegedly denied any further medical treatment.
Minutes after, officers were requested back at the scene, as Lovell’s children were allegedly left in the vehicle outside of the apartment. Police responded and found two children sitting in a 2009 Mercyry Sable, a 9-year-old and 5-year-old, directly behind the apartment where Lovell was found. The vehicle was found to be registered to Lovell. Both children said Lovell was their father, and that they had watched him be transported by ambulance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The children were not able to articulate how long they had been in the vehicle, and said they lived with their father and grandmother on Long Level Road in Ridgway. When attempting to retrieve the children, the doors were allegedly locked, with the windows cracked about five to seven inches.
While attempting to unlock the car doors, police noticed a broken glass marijuana smoking device on the driver’s seat, as well as a metal marijuana pipe that was packed with marijuana in the interior door handle.
While waiting for the tow truck to impound the vehicle, police spoke with Ridgway Ambulance, who said they suspected Lovell had overdosed on an opioid.
A search of Lovell’s vehicle on Aug. 6, 2022, resulted in the seizure of 12 syringes; one cylinder-shaped container with cotton pieces with residue; Q-tips; a spoon with residue; one razor; eight plastic baggies with residue; a cylinder-shaped container with a brown oil-type substance; a plastic container with four razor blades with residue a metal cuticle tool with residue; a “Crown Royal” bag with a digital scale and a 9mm handgun that was not loaded and did not have a serial number, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also allegedly found a pocket bag with drug paraphernalia, including a container with a substance that appeared to be marijuana; a matchbox with three screens, Q-tips, two plastic bags with residue and a box with a partially-burned marijuana cigarette.
Also found in the vehicle were two pieces of mail addressed to Lovell, a “Marijuana Grower’s Handbook,” one lazer/light mount for a handgun, 4 mg of Narcan and numerous paraphernalia items such as a torch lighter, spoon with residue and a cylinder-shaped container with suspected marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as well as a marijuana grinder, brand rolling papers, a marijuana pipe and one glass/rubber pipe.
Further into the search, police also discovered a metal marijuana pipe with partially-burnt marijuana; a broken glass marijuana pipe with residue and an expired Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Card belonging to Lovell.
Lovell’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 16 at Martin’s office. Bail is set at $10,000.