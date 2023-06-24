RIDGWAY — Tim Newell of Ridgway made history recently by earning two perfect scores in the Steak Cookoff Association competition hosted by the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department in West Newton, Pennsylvania. That honor punched Newell’s golden ticket to attend the World Cookoff Championship in Fort Worth, Texas in March 2024.
Newell is no stranger to the barbecue grill, as he has always enjoyed cooking for friends and family but admits that cooking for these competitions is entirely different.
“It’s a lot more technical and scientific when we are cooking in a competition. We are judged on several categories including taste, overall impression, doneness to a perfect medium, appearance and texture or tenderness. The ribeye steaks are provided by the association, and you get to cook a practice steak first, and decide which one you want to turn in for judging.”
The difference in points between competitors can come down to tenths of a point. Although cooking with any heat source is permitted, Newell prefers cooking over charcoal, as do many of the other competitors.
Newell first competed in Fox Township’s Smoke on the Mountain in 2014, when he admits that, “We literally had no idea what we were doing. We were just having fun. We borrowed a grill from somebody, but the next year we actually built a smoker and came in first overall. Then we ended up winning it two more times before I started entering the Steak Cookoff Association’s competitions in 2019.”
Newell counts himself fortunate enough to have also placed in the top 10 in the mid-Atlantic region from New York to North Carolina.
Newell has made traveling to cooking competitions a family affair and was delighted when his 5-year-old son Landon placed fourth in the hot dog competition in Lancaster recently. He created a “breakfast dog” by wrapping it in bacon, cooking it on the grill and serving it with scrambled eggs.
“He’s got the drive and has cooked in three or four contests. He’s cooking against older kids who have developed more creativity, but he’s doing well,” Newell said.
Because Newell and his wife also have 3-year-old Olivia, he envisions that they will go to fewer competitions once the children become involved with school and sporting events. He commented that family always comes first.
Newell admits to becoming discouraged at times when competitions didn’t go as well as he would have liked, despite having done his best. He’s made some new friends at competitions and finds that the participants are willing to help each other and give support where it’s needed.
“Texas is beautiful, and I’m looking forward to going to Fort Worth for the world competition. I’m just grateful for being able to be a somewhat successful cook. I don’t boast, and it’s actually quite humbling because I know how difficult it is to achieve perfect scores.”