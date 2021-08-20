RIDGWAY — During Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting, Borough Manager Mike Handley updated members on large upcoming projects, including the construction of a new Sheetz building at 138 N. Broad St.
Most of the permits have been approved for the Sheetz project, Handley said, which will include the demolition of the old Sheetz building, and complete construction of a new one. Sheetz will be closed for five months.
He added that Fuel-On has agreed to stay open for 24 hours because of this. Kwik-Fill will also be open during its regular hours.
“The borough has upgraded to a universal gas card, in order to provide extended services to the fire and police departments throughout the overnight hours,” said Handley.
Next, Handley informed council that insurance settlements have been made for Ferragine Spas & Pools at 132 Main St., which was a total loss after a blaze in April. The property owner is expected to proceed with the demolition by the end of the month.
A zoning application for appeal has been submitted as well, requesting a special exception to use 102 Depot St. as a bed and breakfast. A zoning hearing will be scheduled concerning this, said Handley, also the borough’s code enforcement officer.
The Ridgway Mills Campground is doing well in its first summer, reported Handley.
“We have had a great uptick in campsite rentals since last reported,” he said.