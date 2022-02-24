RIDGWAY — Although he was not present at what would have been retiring Ridgway Borough Police Chief Ralph Tettis’ last official council meeting, Mayor Ray Imhof honored him at the start of his mayor’s report Monday.
“I wanted to just tell Ralph thank you very much for all of the dedication, and all that he did for the borough over the last century,” said Imhof.
Another topic of interest Imhof addressed was the “high-water event” that occurred recently, when flood warnings were issued for the area.
Imhof explained how this all works, saying that levels of the Clarion River are monitored during these events. Being that he and emergency responders were aware of this ahead of time through the National Weather Service and 911 Center, they were able to initiate the “flood watch plan,” which is put in place during a river-rise or heavy rainfall event.
“River levels are constantly being monitored,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s by me, but most of the time, it’s by police. They average going down there about once an hour.”
Imhof said he is notified when the river is at 11 feet, which is called the “action stage” for the Clarion River. Ultimately, the river reached about 13 feet overnight, but there were no issues. Between 14-18 feet is when there are typically problems.
“We dodged a bullet,” he said.