RIDGWAY — After much anticipation, Ridgway Borough is moving forward with implementing the Hometown Heroes banner program.
Ridgway resident Karen Lundin was a visitor at the July council meeting, advocating for this program.
For two years, Lundin says she has been asking why there are no Hometown Heroes banners in Ridgway. In 2019, Leadership Elk and Cameron County proposed the idea as its annual project, and nothing came of it, she said.
Surrounding communities all have this program, she had said, and Ridgway – the county seat – definitely should honor these heroes as well.
At Monday evening’s meeting, Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley informed council that he met with the Hometown Heroes committee chairperson.
“We plan to meet again next month,” he noted.
The current proposal includes the banners going up in the spring, and down in the fall.
Other news
- Ridgway Area School District requested Ridgway Borough continue to contribute to the cost of school crossing guards, requesting $1,560 for the rest of 2021, and a budgeted amount of $2,040 for next year. This amount will cover the school year from Sept. 2021 through June 2022, said Handley.
- South Broad Street will be closed from Main Street to Church Alley for the annual Flavors of Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 25.
- The Ridgway Downtown Decorating Committee requested to hang seasonal holiday lights around 24 light posts along Main Street. The request, which was approved, is to hang the lights in October, and remove them in March.
- Council approved that Carly Izbinski be appointed to the Ridgway Public Library Board in Mayor Guillermo Udarbe’s absence.
- Ridgway Borough will be hosting the McWaPEC (McKean, Warren, Potter and Elk counties) Borough Association meeting at the Ridgway Fire Department’s social hall Sept. 23, which will be catered by Aiello’s Cafe.