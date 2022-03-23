RIDGWAY — Newly-appointed Ridgway Police Department Chief Shawn Geci presented Ridgway Borough Council members with his monthly report for February 2022 on Monday evening.

  • Arrests:
    • 47
  • Investigations:
    • 281
  • Fines:
    • $1,297.65
  • Parking forfeitures:
    • $250
  • Oversized loads:
    • $300
  • Burglaries:
    • Two
  • Thefts:
    • 15

  • Assaults:
    • Two
  • Drunkenness incidents:
    • Four
  • Juvenile offenses:
    • Two
  • Disorderly conduct incidents:
    • 14
  • Motor vehicle violations:
    • 90
  • Requests and complaints:
    • 404
  • Traffic accidents investigated:

    • Nine

