RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Police Department presented its report for January at the Ridgway Borough Council meeting Monday:
- Arrests: 17
- Investigations: 233
- Requests and complaints: 211
- Tickets issued: 18
- Hearings: Nine
- Juvenile offenses: Four
Receipts
- Fines: $1,543.81
Traffic accidents
- Total traffic accidents: Nine
- Total number investigated: Eight
- With injuries: One
Offenses
- Burglaries: Three
- Auto theft incidents: One
- Theft incidents: Seven
- Assaults: One
- Disorderly conduct incidents: Nine
- Motor vehicle violations: 18