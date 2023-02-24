Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo (copy)
Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Police Department presented its report for January at the Ridgway Borough Council meeting Monday:

  • Arrests: 17
  • Investigations: 233
  • Requests and complaints: 211
  • Tickets issued: 18
  • Hearings: Nine
  • Juvenile offenses: Four

Receipts

  • Fines: $1,543.81

Traffic accidents

  • Total traffic accidents: Nine
  • Total number investigated: Eight
  • With injuries: One

Offenses

  • Burglaries: Three
  • Auto theft incidents: One
  • Theft incidents: Seven
  • Assaults: One
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: Nine
  • Motor vehicle violations: 18

