RIDGWAY — The following are statistics Ridgway Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ presented in his monthly report for July 2021 at the Ridgway Borough Council meeting held Aug. 16.
July 2021
- Arrests: 36
- Investigations: 308
- Auto thefts: One
- Disorderly conduct incidents: 14
- Drunkeness incidents: One
- Requests and complaints received: 528
- Animal violations: 17
- Tickets issued: 16
- Missing persons incidents: Three
- Juvenile offenses: 31
- Traffic accidents with injuries: One
- Total number of traffic accidents: 10
- Fines: $2,764.87
- Fines for oversized loads: $1,500
For 2021
- Arrests: 235
- Investigations: 1,942
- Requests and complaints: 3,162
- Tickets issued: 206
- Animal violations: 97
- Missing persons incidents: Eight
- Juvenile offenses: 114
- Traffic accidents: 39
- Traffic accidents with injuries: Five