RIDGWAY — The following are statistics Ridgway Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ presented in his monthly report for July 2021 at the Ridgway Borough Council meeting held Aug. 16.

July 2021

  • Arrests: 36
  • Investigations: 308
  • Auto thefts: One
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: 14
  • Drunkeness incidents: One
  • Requests and complaints received: 528
  • Animal violations: 17
  • Tickets issued: 16
  • Missing persons incidents: Three
  • Juvenile offenses: 31
  • Traffic accidents with injuries: One
  • Total number of traffic accidents: 10
  • Fines: $2,764.87
  • Fines for oversized loads: $1,500

For 2021

  • Arrests: 235
  • Investigations: 1,942
  • Requests and complaints: 3,162
  • Tickets issued: 206
  • Animal violations: 97
  • Missing persons incidents: Eight
  • Juvenile offenses: 114
  • Traffic accidents: 39
  • Traffic accidents with injuries: Five

