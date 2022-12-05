RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Department’s need for an additional full-time officer and new police vehicle have been topics of discussion for the borough’s 2023 budget.
Chief Shawn Geci made these requests for consideration at the Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 19.
Alongside Geci, there are six full-time police officers –seven full-time officers total, said Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley.
The department has one regular part-time officer, and there has been a gradual decrease in part-time officers over the years, Geci had said at the meeting.
After a review of the department budget and a cost analysis of adding a full-time officer was reviewed, the borough ultimately decided it is unable to add another officer because of the lack of funding at this time.
At one of Ridgway Borough’s budget meetings held Nov. 9, Geci gave a short presentation on why the department is also requesting a new police vehicle be included in the 2023 budget. He elaborated on the importance of having reliable vehicles for officers to use during pursuits, patrolling, etc.
He expressed “being in a bind” and not having enough vehicles that are reliable for Ridgway Police officers. Typically, the department rotates a vehicle out every two years, said Geci, and it has now been three years since they have had a new one.
According to the meeting minutes, Geci also noted the police department saving the borough money by applying for grants, etc.
Handley had noted that a new police car would cost about $93,000.
The 2023 budget
At the November Ridgway Borough Council meeting, members voted to raise taxes 1 mill in order to help fund the new police vehicle, and half of a mill to help fund the Ridgway Ambulance Corp.
The proposed 2023 budget, which will be voted on in December, is on display for public viewing at the Ridgway Borough Office at 108 Main St.
A public hearing for review will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Second Ward Fire Hall, 321 Main St.
“Citizens will have the opportunity to provide written and oral comments and suggestions regarding the proposed budget,” said Handley.
The budget will then be adopted at the regular Ridgway Borough Council meeting on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.