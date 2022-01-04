RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in the historic Center Street building as of January 2022.
Director Rachel Keller said this will be a “year-long celebration” with special events and activities held each month.
A big initiative in the new year is to kickstart renovations on the building to ensure that it’s more visually pleasing and safe for patrons, including refinishing floors, repairing wallpaper and ceiling water damage, as well as other projects, said Keller. They will also be looking into a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
One of the most exciting additions thus far is the new conservatory, thanks to a $90,000 donation, which will be used as an outdoor space for programming for children, said Keller.
Since community members found out about the library’s plans for renovations, donations have been very generous, said Keller. It has been great to see an “overflow of support” from regular patrons in the community who appreciate the library’s presence.
The RPL recently received artwork and other donations featuring the work of artist and Ridgway native Eunice McCloskey. Keller’s plan is to hopefully create a public display at the library featuring the work of McClosey, donated by her family members.
On Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., the RPL will host a virtual “Spark Joy Charlotte” program, providing tips on how patrons can organize their homes, hosted by Shannon Huneycutt. Those interested can register through the library.
Some other happenings in 2022 will include authors visiting and book signings, as well as the summer reading program for children, said Keller.
The RPL has also started its adult book club again, held on the third Wednesday of each month, which has become very popular. Patrons enjoy getting out and about, as well as stepping outside of the box and reading books they may not normally read.
The library’s audiobook section is also getting a revamp, said Keller. A grant was received for new shelving, and to make the space ADA-friendly/more spacious.
Throughout the month of December, the RPL also hosted Christmas-themed events for adults and children.
Keller noted she is looking for more help this summer when it comes to hosting RPL programs.
More details about 100-anniversary events at the RPL will follow in the future.
Visit www.ridgwaylibrary.org and the Ridgway Public Library on Facebook and Instagram, or call 814-773-7573 for more information.