RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library on Center Street will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 to showcase all of the renovations completed over the past several months.
Director Rachel Keller said the public is invited to come in, look around and enjoy some light refreshments.
“We’ve had such great support from the community and the library’s Board of Directors. We’ve gotten grants to cover many of the renovations, but we’ve had over $100,000 in private donations, too. We’re very pleased with how it turned out. We are very excited to show it off.”
The interior renovations included restoration of the original parquet flooring that had been covered over, replacement of ceiling tiles with drywall, upgrading of the overhead lighting, updating the public restroom, and installation of a new HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) system.
Exterior improvements included power washing and repainting, installation of a curved railing reminiscent of the original railing that was where the handicapped ramp is now, and a new covered deck extension, known as “Varischetti Terrace,” which overlooks the conservatory and gardens. The deck is large enough to accommodate groups of children or adults when various programs are presented by the library.
Future plans include replacing the roof, having feasibility studies done concerning installation of an elevator, and gutting the third-floor ballroom to be re-purposed as a place to house the archival records of the library, to display the works of local artists like Eunice McCloskey, and to feature various rotating displays and artifacts in conjunction with the Elk County Historical Society. It would also contain a bank of computers that could be used in quiet surroundings for researching Genealogy or other topics of historical interest. All of these plans are dependent upon obtaining more grants or private funding.
Private donations have already been received from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation in the amount of $109,000 toward the cost of interior renovations, while the Frank Varischetti Foundation donated $37,600 for the construction of the back deck and awning. Glenn O. Hawbaker donated $12,596.91 for installation of HVAC on the first floor, and the George and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation donated $30,000 for HVAC installation on the second and third floors. The Northwest Charitable Foundation donated toward the cost of a complete exterior power wash and painting with a $5,000 donation, while the Elk County Commissioners Fund at the Elk County Community Foundation donated $15,100. Act 13 Grant money in the amount of $5,000 was awarded by the Elk County Commissioners for emergency lights, exit signs, ramp repairs, and a new railing from Center Street to the sidewalk in front of the library, said Keller.
All of these renovations and improvements have been done to give patrons, young and old alike, a better experience at the Ridgway Public Library, while maintaining the historical nature of the building.
“We try to keep people coming in, so they can see that this space isn’t just for adults. We want children to be able to talk in the library, have fun and see the variety of programs that are available. And it’s a space for creativity and hands-on activities. We want to see what kids can come up with, because they are our future leaders,” concluded Keller.
Follow the Ridgway Public Library on Facebook.