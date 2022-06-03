RIDGWAY — A natural gas site being used for Bitcoin “mining” is reportedly causing quite the stir for Ridgway residents, who attended the May Ridgway Township Supervisors meeting to express their concerns.
Amanda Balon is the founder of Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies on Long Level Road, a therapeutic horseback riding organization, also the site of the four-generation family farm Big Maple Family Farm. Balon has been speaking up and giving the farm’s perspective on this topic.
In late September/early October, they began hearing a noise from the natural gas site near the farm, also on Long Level Road, she said.
“During that time, our meat chickens started huddling, and we went through some losses with them, which was devastating to us,” Balon said.
Then, the farm began receiving random deliveries over the winter months, which were designated to go to the farm, but didn’t belong to them.
“They were for GPS coordinates that are across the road for the natural gas site,” she said.
When one of the drivers got stuck in the yard, that was when Balon says they first heard about Bitcoin.
“But, we didn’t know this for sure, so we just kept doing our research on what was happening,” she said.
Bitcoin, “a cryptocurrency traded for goods or services as payment,” involves “mining” sites where blocks of computers are powered as part of the process.
A Bitcoin “mine” normally includes computers, electricity and a low-cost power supply, according to www.techtarget.com.
Then, around January of this year, the noise surrounding Long Level Road and Big Maple Family Farm became louder, said Balon.
“We were told all six computers were finally up and running,” she said. “We let it go, as we were told they were working on it. However, it progressively seemed to get louder, and it is just not conducive to the animals.”
Balon says they began to notice the horses were stressed, and their stalls were a mess. Chickens were also not producing eggs as they normally would, and the next batch of meat chickens were displaying the same behavior as the ones from September of last year.
“We did everything we could to make sure it was not something we were doing on the farm, but it didn’t help,” she said.
The farm’s vet suggested playing a radio at all hours of the day and night to drown out the gas site noise, Balon said, which helped the meat chickens, but not the egg layers.
Big Maple Family Farm is known for offering its farm stand with fresh produce, canned goods and local meat, as well as a subscription box and delivery program.
What Balon also attributes to the site noise is behavioral problems occurring with the horses –ones they have never faced before.
“During a field trip/lesson, the noise was extremely loud, and the horse had a hard time navigating all the sounds and you could tell she was stressed out,” she said. “I have another one who has a sight problem. He also struggles to navigate his surroundings which in turn is causing unsafe behaviors to the point where I have to reduce our lessons or cut lesson times.”
BMFNT is also considering reducing its summer camp programs.
“All of this hinders our ability to provide for the community,” Balon said.
The noise reportedly tends to feed off the weather and the wind, so some days are quieter, but the noise is the worst at night.
“It’s affecting our sleep, our neighbors, or animals, and of course our output and ability to feed people in our community,” she said. “With the already rising costs in farming, it is putting a challenge and stress on our business and ability to grow and continue to provide.”
Long Level Road residents, including the Balons, attended the supervisors meeting to address this matter. Residents mentioned the lack of sleep, lack of wildlife in the area, disruption to daily living and the impact on property value due to the noise.
Balon says they have also expressed concerns to Rep. Mike Armanini, the Elk County Commissioners and anyone else they can think of. State representatives are working on this issue.
“At this point, we need people in the local community to attend meeting with us, make calls, etc.,” said Balon.
Ridgway Township Supervisors have not responded to a request to comment on this matter prior to publication.