RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been jailed after she allegedly stole $1,474 from another person, then threatened them over the phone.
State police in Ridgway have charged Jessica M. Smith, 43, with one count of intimidating a witness/victim to withhold testimony, a felony in the third degree, and one count of theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 1.
According to state police in Ridgway, between June 14 and July 3, Smith allegedly stole $1,474 from a 70-year-old woman. These thefts occurred when Smith allegedly used the victim’s card and name to make several money transfers and withdrawals on “CashApp” without permission, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Upon further investigation, police determined that Smith also allegedly intimidated the victim. On July 23, Smith called her from a recorded line at the Elk County Jail, and reportedly said, “If you don’t drop these charges, things are going to get bad for you.” Smith also allegedly threatened to report the victim to other agencies regarding her welfare benefits.
Smith is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 at Martin’s office.