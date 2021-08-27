RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is charged with several felonies for allegedly attempting to sneak methamphetamine and another controlled substance into the Elk County Prison.
Mandy Lynn Kruise, 43, of Ridgway, is charged with contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree, criminal attempt – contraband/controlled substance, also a felony in the second degree, possessing a controlled substance/contraband/inmate, a felony in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 23.
Kruise was committed to the Elk County Prison on a bench warrant July 11 for failure to appear, issued by the Elk County Court of Common Pleas, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kruise was asked if she had anything on her at that time that she was not permitted to have, to which she said she did not.
Kruise was then taken into the intake area for booking. When asked again if she had anything on her, Kruise allegedly pulled a paper towel from her bra and handed it to the officer, which contained a crushed orange pill – Buprenorphine – in a small bag with marijuana leafs stamped on it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also allegedly had a small bag of methamphetamine, two rubber bands and a cut red straw.
When asked, Kruise allegedly confirmed the bags did contain methamphetamine and Buprenorphine, and told the officer she forgot it was there.
Krusie’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1. Bail is set at $15,000.