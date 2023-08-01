RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing felony charges after she was allegedly caught bringing drugs into the Elk County Prison.
The Ridgway Police Department has charged Josie Marie Griffith, 24, with one count of contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree; one count of criminal conspiracy by engaging – contraband/controlled substance, also a felony in the second degree; one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on the evening of April 29 Griffith allegedly brought reading glasses in a case to give to an inmate at the Elk County Prison. Upon inspection of the glasses, officers found a plastic bag in the bottom of the case, which contained an orange strip with the marking “A8” on it. This was identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride Sublingual Film, 8 mg, a schedule III drug.
Prison staff then learned through recorded phone calls involving Griffith and two inmates that there may be drugs hidden in the stems of the glasses as well. It was found that the glasses had the Buprenorphine film wrapped around both stems of the glasses and the plastic ends put on the stems of the glasses, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, she allegedly admitted to bringing the drugs into the jail, and that it was her idea.
Griffith is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 9 at Martin’s office.