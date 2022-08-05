RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing charges after she allegedly physically assaulted a minor.
Marjorie Elizabeth Baloga, 39, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Ridgway Police Department received a Childline report on July 19 regarding possible interference with the breathing of a child. The victim, 10, was reportedly choked by Baloga. The victim said she was allegedly choked, and that it hurt. This was then investigated by Childline, the Ridgway Police Department and Children and Youth Services, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, in which the victim’s father was also present, the victim told police that Baloga allegedly put one hand on her throat and one hand on her arm at the time of the incident. She also told police that she was unable to breathe, and that Baloga put her hand on her throat and “squeezed,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said this reportedly occurred at an East Main Street residence, believed to be on July 12, 2022 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
A close family friend who was contacted also told police she had allegedly personally witnessed Baloga strangle the victim five times within the past year.
Police spoke to the victim’s father again on July 28, who said Baloga strangling the victim had happened before. She also reportedly said to him that if the victim talked to the police about this, she was in trouble, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Baloga’s bail is set at $100,000. She waived her preliminary hearing at Martin’s office on Aug. 3.