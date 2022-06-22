RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been jailed on a felony charge after a 2-year-old child was allegedly found wandering outside unattended.
Jessica Marie Smith, 32, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 14.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were notified by a driver that a 2-year-old child was wandering alone on Long Level Road unsupervised on June 14. The caller said that no adults were observed in the front yard of the Long Level Road residence. The motorist knocked on the door and a woman answered. The woman reportedly said she was a relative of Smith and the child.
During a welfare check at the Long Level Road residence, police were greeted by Smith, who was holding the hands of the 2-year-old child at the time. Smith said that the child accidentally opened the front door while she had been cleaning upstairs, and that he had ventured out onto the roadway. Smith said the child does not do this often, and that she had left him out of her sight for a minute, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police conducted an interview with the relative at the residence, who said she was sleeping at the time when she heard dogs barking outside, and called for Smith. The woman told police that Smith was next door and was not cleaning at the time, as she had said she was, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Smith was reportedly unaware that the child was wandering outside.
Smith’s bail is set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 29 at Martin’s office.