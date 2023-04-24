RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is accused of involuntary manslaughter and facing several felony charges in connection with the overdose death that occurred at the Elk County Prison in January.
Brianna Shacree Hallowell, 29, is charged with one first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree; and inmate possession of a controlled substance/contraband, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office March 16.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, Ridgway Borough Police responded to the Elk County Prison for reports of an unresponsive inmate. It was learned that a 31-year-old St. Marys woman who was incarcerated at the prison was found unconscious and unresponsive in her cell that morning. She was declared dead by the Elk County Coroner.
Additionally, police learned that the victim was sharing a cell with Hallowell and another female inmate in cell 148, in "Unit D," of the prison.
Police conducted a search of the victim's cell and belongings, which resulted in finding 12 blue glassine bags of fentanyl, stamped with "NFL" in red. The items were located within the victim's property bin, in between folded court papers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The investigation showed that Hallowell was incarcerated Jan. 14, 2023, the evening prior to the victim's death. She was taken into custody due to an existing warrant by City of St. Marys Police following a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle at that time resulted in the seizure of a number of heroin/fentanyl baggies, allegedly in Hallowell's purse, which were blue in color with "NFL" stamped on them, consistent with the bags found in the jail cell Hallowell shared with the victim.
With the assistance of an Elk County detective, police interviewed a witness to the traffic stop, who said he was asked to provide Hallowell with a ride to pick up her children in Port Allegany. The witness told police during the traffic stop on Jan. 14, Hallowell allegedly began shoving items in her clothing, including one brick of heroin/fentanyl shoved down her pants, according to the affidavit of probable cause. At the time, she reportedly said to him, "I'm going to jail." The witness noted that Hallowell was allegedly actively doing heroin and fentanyl in the vehicle while he was driving. He said she allegedly smoked three to five bags during the trip until they were pulled over, therefore, he believed she possessed at least a brick of additional heroin/fentanyl at the time of the traffic stop.
The bags seized from Hallowell's purse, and the bags located in jail cell 148, both blue in color with the red "NFL" stamp, were tested using the TruNarc detection device, which reportedly provided positive results for fentanyl.
The autopsy report concluded that the victim died of multi-drug toxicity. The death occurred as a result of the abuse of illicit fentanyl and xylazine, and the use of prescription citalopram, cyclobenzaprine, hydroxyzine, and quietapine, by an unknown route of administration, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hallowell's bail is set at $500,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 7 at Martin's office.