RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing felony charges for two incidents of alleged retail theft that occurred at Johnsonburg stores in December.
Theresa Lynn Levesque, 35, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, and criminal attempt – retail theft – taking merchandise, both felonies in the third degree, and cited for criminal mischief – damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 24.
Levesque was also charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, on Dec. 15 at Martin’s office, according to a different criminal complaint.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 8, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to the Family Dollar in Johnsonburg for reports of an alleged retail theft in progress. A witness provided the description of the suspect wearing a tan hat, green sweatshirt and carrying a large black purse. Police learned an employee had been following the woman around the store, noticing that her purse was allegedly getting bigger as she shopped. There were also numerous boxes and price tags throughout the store where she had been shopping, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman then paid for some items at the counter. Afterwards, police asked her why she was allegedly taking items from Family Dollar without paying, to which she said she was trying to decorate her daughter’s bedroom and “times were tough.” The woman was identified as Levesque.
The following day, police obtained the receipt for the 52 items that she had allegedly attempted to steal, totaling $275.20, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Also on Dec. 8, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to an alleged retail theft at Elk County Foods in Johnsonburg, where they reviewed surveillance footage displaying a woman wearing a tan camouflage hat, a blue medical mask, a green jacket, blue jeans and brown boots, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman was observed entering the store and placing a blue sweatshirt into her shopping cart, then reportedly walking to the bathroom. She then is reportedly observed wearing a blue sweatshirt when exiting the bathroom.
The woman was also observed concealing a bottle of liquid allergy medicine in her rear pocket, for which she stated she needed a price check for, even though it was removed from the original package container. She allegedly did not pay for the damaged item.
The woman then paid for all of the items in her cart, allegedly leaving the store without paying for the blue sweatshirt she was wearing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Levesque has preliminary hearings scheduled on both Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 at Martin’s office.