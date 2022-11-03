ST. MARYS — A Ridgway woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found to be in possession of several drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Savanah Diane Goss, 30, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were traveling southbound on South St. Marys Street on Oct. 12 when they identified a black Jeep Cherokee traveling north in the oncoming lane with an expired inspection sticker. Officers conducted a traffic stop on State Street, identifying the driver as Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, of St. Marys, and the front-seat passenger as Goss, who reportedly had four active bench warrants for her arrest from Elk and Cameron counties, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Goss was taken into custody. She was found to be in possession of marijuana, numerous individually-wrapped pieces of foil that police reported are typically used to store heroin/fentanyl, a pill bottle of THC wax, a glass pipe allegedly used to inhale methamphetamine, cotton swab and a bottle of methylphenidate, a schedule II amphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Herbstritt provided police with a bag of methamphetamine. He admitted he retrieved items from the center console that were in plain view, that he said did not belong to him. He surrendered a black case with a digital scale, measuring cup and a glass smoking pipe. He said the Jeep and the illegal items in the center console were allegedly not his.
While speaking with Goss at the COSM police station, police learned she had allegedly been a middle-person drug distributor of methamphetamine in the Elk County area. She admitted to using her cell phone to communicate with other dealers. Police also seized her cell phone.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the exterior of the Jeep after it was impounded, and alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances on Oct. 13, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of the Jeep resulted in two Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, 12.9 grams of marijuana, .5 grams of marijuana, THC wax, 13 methylphenidate pills, two capsules of MDMA, 10 gold bags containing foil, glass and rubber smoking pipes, a silver digital scale and measuring cup, a tin, pen tube, red-cut straw, plastic case with measuring cup, a bag with burnt foil, a wax bag, numerous rubber bands and Ziploc bag packaging material, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers also photographed notebooks belonging to Goss that reportedly outlined prices, tip durations and locations to purchase methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl. The locations listed were known source towns for illegal controlled substances, such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Bradford, Erie, and Buffalo, New York.
On Oct. 23, police reviewed Goss’ cell phone, identifying chats and calls between Goss and other known drug dealers in the Elk County area, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also confirmed messages between Goss and Herbstritt that indicated Goss provided him with the methamphetamine he was found to be in possession of during the traffic stop.
Herbstritt was charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office Oct. 26. His bail was set at $5,000.
Goss is in Elk County Jail with bail set at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13 at Jacob’s office.