RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is sharing her story during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, recognized each year in the month of October.
According to the Star Legacy Foundation, this year’s “#NeverBeStill” campaign seeks to “break the silence surrounding stillbirth and other pregnancy/infant losses by not only educating the public about ways to support bereaved families, but also empowering expectant mothers to have a healthy pregnancy.”
October was declared a month to recognize the grief of bereaved parents, and support families who have suffered this loss, in 1988, according to www.starlegacyfoundation.org.
Kate Segat of Ridgway has had a total of three miscarriages, one of which was twins, so she has suffered the loss of four babies.
The first happened when she wasn’t aware that she was pregnant, said Segat.
“After everything was over I kept questioning, ‘Was this my fault?’ ‘What I did wrong to cause this?’” she said.
Her obstetrician (OB/GYN) explained how common miscarriages were, Segat said.
“I had no idea,” said Segat.
According to the Mayo Clinic, about 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.
“But the actual number is likely higher, because many miscarriages occur very early in pregnancy — before you might even know about a pregnancy,” according to www.mayoclinic.org.
To help deal with her loss, Segat began seeing a therapist, when she says the grief got the best of her.
The second miscarriage occurred between her two children, she said, when this time, she was aware of the pregnancy.
“We went in for the first ultrasound to date the pregnancy and see the heartbeat. There wasn’t one. There should have been a heartbeat by that time. The baby had stopped growing,” Segat said.
Her next blood draw confirmed her numbers were dropping, and the baby was not viable, she said. Her current husband, Frank, mourned this loss with her and was very supportive.
“I knew I did everything right, yet the baby didn’t make it. I still felt some guilt, but not as much as with the first miscarriage,” she said.
She began miscarrying on the morning of her son’s seventh birthday party, Segat said, putting on a brave face for everyone that day.
“We hadn’t announced the pregnancy to everyone yet, so only a few people knew why I kept disappearing during the party,” she said.
Her third miscarriage happened after her youngest son was born. Again, the ultrasound showed no signs of a heartbeat. This one was the easiest to deal with, she said.
“I finally understood how common miscarriages were. I was no less sad in my loss –I was just able to cope better. I didn’t have guilt, because I knew there was nothing I did to cause this,” Segat said.
Segat is blessed to now have two sons, and “rainbow babies,” since they were both born following a miscarriage. Gideon is 13, and Wade, who is 4 years old.
Everyone processes pain and loss differently, Segat said. She, herself, was most comfortable with the one-on-one discussions with a therapist.
“There are support groups your doctors can recommend,” she said. “It’s a very personal decision and there is no right or wrong way to seek help.”
Making the brave decision to share her story was a fairly easy one for Segat, she said.
“I know there is still shame and stigma where pregnancy loss is concerned,” she said. “Women who are going through this should be made aware of how common this tragedy is.
“I openly tell my story in hopes that it helps at least one woman know that you are not alone. There are many of us out there who share your pain.”
For more information on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, visit www.starlegacyfoundation.org/awareness-month/.