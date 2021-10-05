CLEARFIELD — Clearly Ahead Development has announced a new business is coming to the River’s Landing building, located along the Clearfield riverfront. Concurrently, the Lezzer Realty Group is excited to join Keller Williams Advantage Realty of State College for creating a regional office headquarters for the Lezzer Realty Group.
“We are beyond thankful for the opportunity and look forward to (working) with our clients and (bringing) the Keller Williams brand to the Clearfield market,” expressed Christian Lezzer. “We are excited to what the future holds and look forward to creating lasting relationships for years to come within the community.”
Plans are underway for the Lezzer Realty Group to occupy a corner suite, located on the first floor along Market Street. The professional office will satisfy the growing needs to field a real estate team serving Clearfield and surrounding areas. Lezzer stated, 10-15 agents will work a regional basis from the River’s Landing location. Construction and improvements are in the final stages of engineering-design, and the plan is to commence finish buildout of the office this fall.
“It is hard not to see the positive impacts Christian and his energetic team at Lezzer Realty Group have played in the local real estate market. They have grown to be a very strong brand within the community. We are extremely pleased to have Lezzer Realty Group commit to such a strong investment in our community with such a bold business presence,” expressed Rob Swales, Clearly Ahead Development, CEO.
River’s Landing is a newly constructed, multi-occupancy building along the Clearfield Riverwalk. The 11,000 square-foot facility hosts up to three suites on the first floor for commercial occupancy. The second floor consists of economic development offices to provide entrepreneurial services and co-working space for young startup companies. The second floor also provides a large event area for trainings, meetings and special event hosting up to 138 guests.