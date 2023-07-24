JOHNSONBURG — In its second year, Rock the Block Musical Festival will sound off on the historic Market Street in Johnsonburg this weekend.
Event Organizer Nancy Parana said the biggest change this year is that Rock the Block is now a separate entity from the Johnsonburg Farmers and Artisans Market, and will be an annual event held the last weekend in July.
This year will feature six bands, some of which are from the Clearfield County area, she said.
The event will kick off with a pre-party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, featuring “Cravin’ Waves” playing ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s tunes.
“Saturday’s line up has an awesome variety of music genres for the whole family,” said Parana.
The gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Kicking things off will be “The Vagabonds,” a polka band from the DuBois area; “Killin’ Time” featuring country rock; rock and country artist Dan Weyant; “Lone Crow Rebellion” playing rock and blues; and “Holmes Street” from Kansas City, Missouri, featuring rock, country and pop.
Bringing about a great summer vibe, Parana said “dancing in the street” will be encouraged, and event goers should wear their dancing shoes. There will also be food truck and food and beverage vendors.
“Growing up in Burg, summer was a time for festivals. I really wanted to bring the community back together through music, good food, cold beer, good vibes and great people,” she said. “What would be better than that?”
In its first year in 2022, Rock the Block had an “incredible” turnout, Parana noted.
“We are committed to growing the event, bringing something new, fresh and fun to the party.”
Visit “Rock the Block Musical Festival” on Facebook.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-block-music-festival-tickets-640175049807.