DuBOIS — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after he was allegedly conversing with an online profile posing as a 14-year-old girl in a sexually-explicit manner.
Kevin Frederick Huey, 33, of Rockton, is charged with criminal solicitation - statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, a felony in the second degree; criminal solicitation - aggravated indecent assault - person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree and criminal solicitation - indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office March 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 19, members of the group 814 Pred Hunters arrived at the state police station in DuBois and advised police that they had created a fictitious account for a 14-year-old girl. While utilizing this account, the decoy in play made contact with Huey.
While reporting this incident, 814 Pred Hunters provided a binder containing printouts of messages and photographs allegedly sent between Huey and the decoy. In these messages, believing that the female is 14 years old, Huey allegedly requested and sent intimate images, solicited sexual intercourse and made plans to meet with the fictitious female to engage in sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Feb. 21, state police in DuBois interviewed Huey at the station, when he allegedly confessed to these allegations. Huey said he was reportedly aware that he was speaking to a 14-year-old, and his intentions were to meet with her to have sex, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Huey's bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 10 at Meholick's office.