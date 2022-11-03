SYKESVILLE — A Rockton man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police on a UTV while under the influence of alcohol in Sykesville.
Shane Matthew Waroquier, 41, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for 14 traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 28.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Punxsutawney were parked at the Ameri car wash in Sykesville on Oct. 28 when they observed a black UTV traveling north on Route 119 at 42 mph in a 25-mph zone. The officer began following the UTV through the borough with activated emergency lights and the siren. The UTV continued north at a slow rate of speed and then turned right onto Stanley Bottom Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The UTV was observed to be swerving across the road and did not display a registration plate. The operator continued to flee on Stanley Bottom Road before coming to an abrupt stop and exiting the UTV. Police immediately noticed the strong odor of alcohol as the driver spoke, and his eyes were allegedly bloodshot and watery, and he was unsure of his footing. Via his driver’s license, the driver was identified as Waroquier.
During a field sobriety test, Waroquier allegedly admitted to drinking all day and being “messed up.” He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw.
Waroquier’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at Meholick’s office.