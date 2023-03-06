DuBOIS — A local man has been jailed on drug charges after he was allegedly caught with heroin and methamphetamine in the Giant Eagle store parking lot in DuBois last week.
Drew Patrick Curley, 29, of Rockton, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver - a felony; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office March 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a City of DuBois Police officer observed the driver of a gray Ford truck, known to belong to Curley, on March 1. Earlier in the day, a known person informed police that one of Curley's "hot spots" for selling controlled substances is reportedly in the parking lot of Giant Eagle. Both Curley and a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, are known to police from previous drug-related investigations. While police observed them, Curley exited the vehicle and opened the left rear door, appearing to be "placing something inside of something" else.
Police made contact with both Curley and the woman, and informed them as to why they were approaching them. Curley denied being in the Giant Eagle parking lot to sell drugs, and said he was waiting for someone to bring him gas money. Police asked when the person would be arriving with the gas money, to which Curley allegedly hesitated and said it would be later on. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Curley said there was not. Curley's voice was shaky while speaking with police, and he reportedly was "looking around and appeared restless," according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman was asked to exit the truck. Police asked Curley for consent to search it, to which he complied. Police located a black duffel bag under the left rear bench seat. Curley agreed to unlock the bag, which contained another smaller locked bag. When police asked him to unlock that one, Curley reportedly became restless and said it contained nothing other than his medicine, and said he was not willing to unlock it. Curley was then informed that DuBois City Police K9 Officer Ace would be performing a sniff of the vehicle.
Once the K9 was outside of the patrol car, Curley reportedly agreed to unlock the bag. But, he told police that he was unaware of what was in it, and that he was holding it for the woman he was in the truck with.
Inside of the bag, police located a black container with 14 blue stamp bags of suspected heroin, one pink bag of suspected methamphetamine, a knotted sandwich bag of a white powdered substance, a digital scale and several empty plastic bags and stamp bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The blue stamp bag substance and suspected bags of methamphetamine were field tested and showed a presumptive presence of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The other two bags of white powder and blue tablets were sent to the crime lab with the other controlled substances to be tested.
Curley is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 10 at Meholick's office.