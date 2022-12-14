ST. MARYS — A Rockton man has been jailed on drug charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine from Philadelphia to the Tri-County area.
Drew Patrick Curley, 29, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office in St. Marys on Dec. 8.
During the month of May, members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force were investigating the sale of methamphetamine reportedly being obtained from the Philadelphia area and trafficked back to the Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk county areas, where it was then put up for sale. The investigation specifically identified Curley as the person allegedly obtaining/selling the methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In May, a task force officer reported that a confidential informant (CI) he was working with said they had worked out a purchase from Curley. The CI informed officers that Curley indicated two ounces would cost $1,300, and that he could meet with them on a specified morning.
The CI was given $1,300 in prerecorded task force funds to meet with Curley on this date at the Sheetz store on South Michael Street in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause. According to the CI, Curley said he was willing to travel to St. Marys, given the large amount of methamphetamine they were willing to purchase.
Task force officers and the CI then went to Sheetz, where Curley arrived in a Ford F-150. The CI entered the passenger’s seat of the truck and remained inside for a few minutes. Registration to Curley’s vehicle was confirmed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police met with the CI following the alleged exchange, where they were reportedly provided a plastic grocery bag, which contained two Ziploc bags with a crystal rock-like substance, later identified as methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Each bag, one weighing 1.042 ounces and the other 1.007 ounces, was then tested using the TruNarc narcotics analyzer device, which reportedly provided positive results for methamphetamine.
Curley was interviewed by an agent of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and an Elk County detective on July 25, when he allegedly acknowledged selling large amounts of controlled substances, namely methamphetamine, from January through July of 2022. Curley said he commonly would sell by the ounce, but has sold up to a pound in the past. He indicated that the source of these substances came from the Philadelphia area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Curley also allegedly acknowledged using his cell phone to acquire and distribute controlled substances, including messaging apps and phone calls.
Curley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20 at Jacob’s office.