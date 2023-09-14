DuBOIS — A Rockton woman is facing felony charges after she was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
State police in DuBois have charged Shalynn Marie Chesnoka, 35, with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance –a felony in the third degree. She is also cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 30.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois state police officer was observing traffic in a parking lot along State Route 830 in Sandy Township on Aug. 9 when the officer observed a 2005 red Jeep Grand Cherokee that reportedly had an inoperable passenger-side stop lamp. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Larkeytown Road.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer confirmed that Chesnoka was the driver, and had a suspended driver’s license due to a prior DUI incident. Her vehicle also allegedly had an expired inspection sticker, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer observed Chesnoka’s eyes to be watery and bloodshot, and her pupils were dilated. She allegedly displayed severe body tremors and rapid speech. Chesnoka told the officer she had just left work in Treasure Lake, then reportedly said she had just left a baby appointment, as she was pregnant, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer believed this information to be false, as Chesnoka was reportedly traveling from Falls Creek.
During field sobriety tests, Chesnoka allegedly displayed signs of impairment, including hopping and swaying and using her arms for balance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chesnoka was placed under arrest for a DUI and transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for a blood draw.
On Aug. 30, the toxicology report was released and revealed that Chesnoka had allegedly been under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of her blood draw.
A certified copy of Chesnoka’s driving history was obtained by police, and showed she has two prior DUIs within a 10-year period.
Chesnoka’s bail was set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15 at Meholick’s office.