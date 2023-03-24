Martin Rosenfeld has announced his intention to seek the office of Elk County Commissioner in May’s primary election.
Rosenfeld has been a resident of Pennsylvania for 40 years and a business owner in Elk County for more than 23 years. His political career started as a write-in candidate for the Jay Township auditor position in which he won and worked for two years. When his term ended, he ran for Jay Township constable; to which he held the office of a certified Pennsylvania State Constable.
Rosenfeld is an active member of the Elk County Republican Party and has held the position of treasurer for years. During his campaign for the United State Senate, he was able to discuss with state elected officials about the resources and importance of Elk County and its role as a manufacturing leader in Pennsylvania.
As a corporate chief financial officer, with experience in accounting and tax preparation, local law enforcement with the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, he will bring a bevy of experience and knowledge to the position of commissioner.
A business owner of The Big Trout and M.R. Guns, both located in Weedville, he understands the impact of the current economy as it effects Elk County businesses and residents.
Rosenfeld’s goals as commissioner would be:
- To help bring businesses into Elk County so our high school and college graduates would find work here instead of moving out of the area after graduating.
- Maintaining employee retention in the county as the cost of continued turn over and training of new employees affects all departments and productivity.
- Finding ways of increasing county programs without increasing taxes.
- Working with law enforcement agencies to enable them with funds, manpower and equipment to fight our drug and crime problems here in Elk County.
- Being the peoples’ advocate in government.