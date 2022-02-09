REYNOLDSVILLE — Roses on Main in Reynoldsville is gearing up for one of its biggest and busiest annual occasions –Valentine’s Day.
The full-service floral shop opened in November 2019, said Owner Casey Rosman, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and had a wonderful first Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
ROM did have an exemption from the state to stay open during the pandemic, she said. But, the floral shop has never experienced certain holidays in a normal capacity, and was unable to host events during that time.
It’s Rosman’s concern, she said, that many are totally unaware that ROM delivers to the DuBois area, or of the beautiful storefront on Main Street in Reynoldsville.
This year, they have teamed up with Hockman Candy of DuBois to offer specialty items, such as chocolate-covered strawberries, for Valentine’s Day, said Rosman.
Despite times being difficult, ROM has aimed to keep its prices as low as possible, she noted.
The business goes through more than 1,000 roses on Valentine’s Day, Rosman said, and also offers a full line of items such as teddy bears, planters, flowers, balloons, cards and candies.
Visiting the shop also comes with the major perk of meeting Rosman’s two chocolate Labradors, Ruger and Max, she says, something people really seem to enjoy.
Rosman, a former manager at Luigi’s Ristorante for 12 years, has always worked in the service industry, and enjoys the detail-oriented business.
She also enjoys going out on deliveries on occasion, said Rosman, especially if the arrangement is a special surprise. Deliveries are a meaningful and convenient experience, witnessing the look on the person’s face when they have flowers delivered.
Rosman enjoys hosting classes, too, such as ones held at Christ the King Manor where the nurses have created centerpieces.
“I love showing people how easy it is and what they can do,” she said.
Rosman aims to be community-minded, too, doing things like hosting a wreath fundraiser for the Reynoldsville Public Library in December, where several women were very proud of their creations.
ROM also now hosts events, such paint-and-sips and craft-oriented gatherings, said Rosman.
The community of Reynoldsville is filled with very loyal and supportive people, said Rosman, who is a Reynoldsville native.
Funeral homes are also a major part of the floral business, bringing something beautiful to someone during a time of grief.
Rosman worries that people tend to forget about the shop, or assume that it only serves the Reynoldsville area. The current storefront was completely gutted and revamped, said Rosman.
“We did a lot of work, and it’s beautiful,” she said.
The shop has fresh flowers delivered there almost daily, said Rosman, and offers same-day delivery up until 2 p.m.
Those looking to treat their loved one on Valentine’s Day are encouraged to order as soon as possible, Rosman says.
Visit Roses on Main on Facebook or https://rosesonmain.com. Call 814-612-2070 for more information.