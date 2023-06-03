ST MARYS — In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, St. Marys Area School District hosted the second annual ROX (Ruling Our Experiences) Day for middle and high school girls May 25.
“SMASD is committed to supporting the mental health of students,” said Ashley Kline, guidance counselor at Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary schools, who spearheads the ROX empowerment program.
According to its website, ROX’s mission is “to create generations of confident girls who control their own relationships, experiences, decisions and futures.”
ROX trains licensed school counselors, social workers and educators, aiming to help girls in grades five through 12 with several life aspects, including communication, healthy relationships, standing up for themselves, having a healthy body image, managing stress and becoming leaders.
“ROX studies the challenges of girlhood, capturing the opinions, behaviors and aspirations of nearly 11,000 girls across the country,” it says on www.rulingourexperiences.com.
This is the eighth year the ROX program has been offered in SMASD elementary schools, and the second at middle and high school levels.
“The program has been supported by administration, students, parents, and community members,” Kline said.
The recent ROX Day began with a healthy breakfast and 30 minutes of visiting time for the girls, followed by yoga and meditation with Michelle Skryzpeck.
“During this time, the girls embraced their inner strength and learned that control of their own lives begins with their mind, and using that to maintain control of their emotions,” said Kline.
The girls then transitioned into a career event, where local women talked with each one about their job and the path they took to get there.
Guests included:
- Katie Herzing and Kelli Zore –Dream Adventures Travel
- Betsy Dutoit –Fox Township Nutrition
- Melissa Gornati –Sugar Mama’s Bakery
- Natalie Rhoads –welder
- Gina Vrobel –lawyer and business owner
- Becky Dobson –psychologist and business owner
- Taira Georgino –pharmacist
- Dr. Nikki Singh –family doctor
The Nutrition Group prepared lunch that day, during which time the girls talked with one another, community members and ROX facilitators, said Kline.
“It was a unique opportunity for diverse women to positively influence young girls. Discussions surrounding, food, dieting, body image, health, and strength became an unplanned focus,” she said.
Self-defense training
In the afternoon on ROX Day, students participated in a two-hour physical self-defense training, when it was identified that there are five levels of self defense, with the very last level being physical, Kline said. The last level is a tool to be used when one’s life is at stake.
“Following the training, the girls were asked to finish the sentence, ‘I am worth defending because _______.’ This powerful reflection led to the development of deep connections between the girls and positive female role models,” Kline said.
The day concluded with an awards ceremony, where the girls received their “Certificate of Completion.”