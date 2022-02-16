ST. MARYS — A presentation on the ROX (Ruling Our Experiences) program, which aims to create generations of confident girls, kicked off Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District board of administrators meeting.
Ashley Kline, the school counselor for Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary schools who spearheads the program, says she has been trying to further expand it for a while now.
ROX is a national initiative active in over 350 schools and community organizations, according to its website.
For elementary-age female students, ROX provides an empowerment program, researches issues impacting today’s girls and provides professional development workshops and training.
“The experiences of today’s girls are different from previous generations,” the presentation says.
Girls are at higher risk for negative experiences, such as depression/anxiety and sexual harassment/sexual violence, according to the presentation.
ROX trains licensed school counselors, social workers and educators, impacting “small groups of girls throughout the 20-week, evidence based curriculum,” the presentation said. It aims to help these girls with several life aspects, including communication, healthy relationships, standing up for themselves, having a healthy body image, managing stress and becoming leaders.
The purpose of Monday’s presentation, said Kline, was to gain support from the school board for the recent expansion of the ROX program.
It all began on a local level when Kline ran a “pilot group” in 2016-17, including 10 fifth-grade girls from Fox Township Elementary School. Following its success, SMASD administration agreed to provide annual funding for the program to take place at Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary schools.
Kline then applied for a grant from the Women Who Care project, allowing her to provide the program to every girl at the two elementary schools for five more years, she said.
“With this year’s fifth graders included, I have been able to deliver the ROX curriculum to 143 girls,” she said.
ROX continuously studies the impact of its efforts through data collection. According to Kline’s presentation, 83 percent of girls reported that ROX is one of the things they like best about school, and there has been a 66 percent decrease in bullying and cyberbullying behavior following ROX programming. Girls that go through the program also tend to have a better understanding of relationships and high self esteem.
Kline, who has been aiming to expand the program for years, said the original group of ROX girls are now juniors, with her daughter being one of them.
“Listening to her talk about her experiences in high school paired with the knowledge and confidence she still has from ROX in fifth grade motivated me to reach out to (Superintendent) Dr. Ramsey, and ask for permission to expand the program to the middle and high school levels,” she said.
Ramsey approved the expansion, Kline said, and worked closely with program heads to discuss current and future funding opportunities.
Dana Smith and Beth Penn are each now running a group at St. Marys Area Middle School, and Dani Brody at St. Marys Area High School. Hannah Platko has completed facilitator certification.
Visit www.rulingourexperiences.com.