SYKESVILLE — The 41st annual Run/Walk for Someone Special was held Sunday in Sykesville and raised a total of $66,000 which will fund Camp Friendship summer camps.
This year’s top individual earners were Will Cuba with $13,375, Zach Walker with $5,640, and Jennifer Roberts with $3,780. The top group earners were Will’s Walkers with $15,041, Team Zach with $5,760, and Jenn’s Joyful Joggers with $3,780.
The total money raised included money turned in for last year’s run that had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
“The Run Committee and the Arc of Clearfield and Jefferson counties are eternally grateful for the participation and support that it receives from generous people in the area. Without this financial support, the five summer camps for the special needs individuals at Camp Friendship would not be possible,” said Frank Hetrick, committee member.
The run consisted of a five-mile race, a two-mile race, and a roll and stroll walk. The two-mile race had 118 finishers and the five-mile race had six finishers.
Of the two-mile runners, first place male finisher was David Kunselman, 16, of Punxsutawney with a time of 11:15, and first place female was Izzy Keister, 12, of Brockway with a time of 12:35. Keister was also the second overall finisher.
The top five finishers overall of the two-mile race were Kunselman; Keister; Chad Gerg, 11, of DuBois; Mike Mitskavich, 63, of DuBois; and Kyle Varner, 16, of Punxsutawney.
In the five-mile race, the first place male finisher was Doug Craft, 60, of Punxsutawney with a time of 36:21 and first place female finisher was Nicole Rugh, 39, of Punxsutawney with a time of 41:28.
Timing services for the race was provided by Runners High, and a complete listing of race results can be found on its website, runhigh.com. Photos of the top runners in age categories for both of the races can be found on jcarc.org.
“We were grateful for the beautiful summer weather we enjoyed on Sunday. We usually have to worry about the weather during the first Saturday in April, when the run is normally held,” Hetrick said.
The event committee thanked Phil Cushing for providing the sound system, and the Groundhog Club Inner Circle for bringing Punxsutawney Phil. They also thanked their major sponsors O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates, LLC for providing the T-shirts, Punxsutawney R.E.A.C.T., Sykesville Fire Company, Sykesville Borough Police, and Sykesville Ambulance, the Town Hall Committee, S & T Bank employees for counting money and the Moola Moola mascot, Pop 93.1 and 95.9 FM Radio Station and the BigFoot mascot “and many volunteers who helped make the day an overwhelming success,” according to Hetrick.