HARRISBURG — A virtual Rural Policy Summit, the second in a series hosted by The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, focused on education.
“As a new school year begins, faculty, staff, students, and parents are no doubt envisioning a successful year ahead. Administrators are also focused on the bigger picture, considering the needs of our students and our communities for the future,” center Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko said during the virtual summit.
Kopko noted that the Center for Rural Pennsylvania has two legislative mandates. One, he said, is to provide grants to conduct applied policies, research in partnership with faculty members at state universities, but they also maintain a comprehensive statistical data base of rural indicators.
Drawing from that database, Kopko provided some information about the 500 public school districts in rural Pennsylvania.
Showing a map of Pennsylvania based upon population changes between the 2010 and 2020 decennial census, the center labeled those that experienced population growth over the last decade and those that saw no growth or negative growth. Those that saw no growth or a decline were mainly through the northern tier and western parts of the state, including Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
“This is largely the same communities that comprise the rural areas of the Commonwealth,” said Kopko. “This is something that we’re used to seeing over the past few decades, population declines in our rural areas. It wasn’t unexpected, but we are going to see a trend where there are fewer young people within our rural communities and more senior citizens. That is something that serves as a backdrop of sorts as we discuss a wide variety of policy issues, not just related to education.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education data shows that among the school districts across the state, rural school districts are more reliant on state funds than their urban counterparts. Kopko noted that the Center for Rural Pennsylvania defines a rural or urban area based on population density. If a community is below the average population density for the state, it’s considered rural. If it’s at that or above it, it’s considered urban.
According to the PDE, 47 percent of rural school budgets come from state funds compared with 34 percent of urban school districts.
“Urban areas have a greater share of their budgets coming from local sources of taxes and other income,” said Kopko.
Kopko said that there is a funding gap that has persisted over time between rural and urban school districts.
“The expenditures per student tend to be higher. They did converge briefly around the 2013, ‘14 and ‘15 school years, but there is still a persistent gap between rural schools and urban schools as well,” he said. “However, there is what I like to think of as a silver lining here. Our outcomes in terms of graduation among rural school districts tend to be higher relative to their urban counterparts. And certainly, this fluctuates over time. But by and large, the graduation rates in our rural school districts are about four percentage points higher relative to urban school districts.”
While discussing population declines, Kopko showed projects of school enrollment within rural Pennsylvania over time.
“There is a steady downward progression, and the projections going out to 2030 have us approaching somewhere around 350,000 students in rural school districts,” he said. “This is something that is expected to persist over the next few years. And certainly, that could have a wide variety of implications for school districts, including things like use of school buildings.”
Additionally, rural and urban school districts have seen a net decrease in school buildings from 2010 to 2020, according to the Department of Education. Their data shows that there has been a 9 percent decline in urban areas, but it was disproportionately higher in rural school districts, Kopko said, at about a 14 percent decline in buildings in rural school districts.