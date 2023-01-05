RIDGWAY — Salaries of non-union Elk County employees will include a 3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023, while employees under the Collective Bargaining Agreement will receive increases of 2.5 percent.
In addition, elected officials will receive a 2 percent increase. These adjustments were set by Resolution 2018-11, which was passed four years ago. This was approved during the Salary Board meeting, which followed the recent Elk County Commissioners meeting held Jan. 3.
The appointment of Richard Wittman, Spring Creek Township, and Bill Chiesa, Johnsonburg Borough, for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026, to the Elk County Planning Commission was approved.
Also approved was a new contract with Michael Crabtree, PH. D, for bonding assessment for Children and Youth Services, as recommended by Nancy Baker, and renewal contracts with the part-time prison nurses for 2023 at a rate of $24.32 per hour.
Deputy Coroner Independent Contractor Agreements, effective Jan. 1, 2023, with no stated term and may be terminated at any time by either party or by the county coroner were approved as well.
A correction to an agenda item of Dec. 20, 2022, stating that a new account would need to be opened to reflect the consolidation of Elk and Cameron Counties Domestic Relations Offices was made. The current accounts will not be closed but will only be renamed. The current accounts for Cameron County will be closed, and the funds transferred via wire or cashier’s check into the respective existing Elk County bank accounts.
Bills in the amount of $162,547.21 for the period of Dec. 17 through Dec. 31, 2022, were approved for payment.
Professor Terry Brawand attended the commissioners meeting via Zoom with the purpose of issuing a formal invitation for the commissioners to visit the estate of her father, William H. Brawand of Brawand Oil and Gas, located near Wilcox.
Brawand said she would like the commissioners to “view the area on which you have parked your portable 911 communications tower. You do need to be escorted by one of the executors. Myself and my sister Tammy will be on the property the entire month of January.”
The commissioners responded that they would take her comments under advisement.
The Elk County Retirement Board also met following the Salary Board meeting. Among the items approved were a 3 percent increase for Korn Ferry Actuarial monthly fees, maintaining the county contribution rate of 7 percent for 2023, and setting the rate of interest credited to member contributions for the prior year at 5.5 percent, and at the same rate if employed for the full calendar year of 2023.
Also approved was the printing and distribution of individual benefit statements to all active employees at a rate of $1.85 per statement. The board reviewed a Korn Ferry reminder letter that they are required to consider an optional COLA every 3 years. It was noted that the last COLA given was in 2018.
Treasurer Peggy Schneider voted against having the Elk County Retirement System pay all actuarial, trustee, and investment management fees from the retirement fund. The motion carried, with the three commissioners and Chief Clerk Pat Straub voting for approval.
Given the changing investment market, Retirement Board members have been conferring with CS McKee advisors concerning re-allocation of investments within the Retirement Fund portfolio. The recommended changes took effect on Nov. 22, 2022.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Jan. 17 at the courthouse annex.