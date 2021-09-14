RIDGWAY — This summer, the Salvation Army of Ridgway began collecting donations of school supplies to fill backpacks for Elk County students returning to school for the 2021-22 year.
As a result of this fundraiser, Maj. Ron Heimbrock said this school year, 64 children in Elk County from 37 families received backpacks packed with school supplies.
Distribution took place at the 245 Main St. facility Aug. 23.
The backpacks went to children in first-through-eighth grades, said Heimbrock.
“The supplies inside were grade-specific supplies,” he added.
The backpacks and school supplies were made possible by donations from the Ridgway Community Vacation Bible School, Awakening Alliance Church and the Salvation Army’s regular donors, Heimbrock noted.
Meetings of the Salvation Army of Ridgway’s advisory board are held once per month.
For more information, contact Heimbrock at 814-772-0485 or heimbrock@usesalvationarmy.org.