DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at the request of the supervisors at their Monday meeting, provided additional information concerning the municipality’s zoning ordinance which requires additional parking at Doolittle Station located on Rich Highway.
Arbaugh said township officials were disappointed about some comments that were included in an article published in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend edition regarding the DuBois City Council’s approval of the sale of 6 acres of property on Rich Highway to Dr. Jeffrey Rice at their Dec. 1 work session. The land, which is owned by the city, is located next to Rice’s Doolittle Station and will enable him to make additional parking so that he is in compliance with Sandy Township’s zoning ordinance.
The city is selling the land to Rice for $39,000.
In the Tri-County Weekend article, Rice expressed appreciation to the city for selling him the land at the appraised value and noted that it saved the facility “because there’s no way we could meet the parking requirements.”
According to the township ordinance, Rice is required to have a total of 325 off-street parking spaces.
Arbaugh said the parking issue at Doolittle Station was created by Rice, primarily because he changed a barn facility, initially meant for an occupancy of about eight people, into an an event center for weddings and other venues.
“It’s a beautiful structure, they did a really nice job on it, but there was never allocated parking associated with that structure,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, he created a really nice outdoor patio area at The Angry Goat, which is again, a state-of-the-art beautiful facility, but decided to add dining tables out there and also events as an event venue with bands and other live music and things of that nature. Again, that increased the parking tremendously to a need of over 100 spots with those two things that really wasn’t accounted for in the original plan for the facility. That’s kind of how we ran into that parking issue which was just self-created by Dr. Rice.”
Also in the previous article, Rice said that amount of parking spaces are “roughly 50 percent of what they required for Walmart.”
Arbaugh said Walmart has 909 spaces at the store located on Route 255 so Doolittle Station’s parking requirement is more like one-third of Walmart’s parking requirement.
Supervisor Sam Mollica asked what the occupancy of the new structure is and Arbaugh said he wasn’t sure, but he thinks maybe around 300 and then more with The Angry Goat.
“So you can see the parking requirements, why they can get so high because if you have a wedding event of 300 people inside of a barn that used to hold eight people, it changes the parking pretty dramatically,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, you add an outdoor patio and you start putting tables on it, instead of being this outdoor space where people kind of eat their meal, maybe go out and stand or sit and smoke a cigarette, into a space of where tables and waiters and waitress staff are out there, also, so that’s really what that increased was focused on.”
“And these aren’t going to change,” said Mollica. “These occupancy things have always been like that and it’s usually, that’s the first thing, if you have a business, you check on how much parking you need first before you go ahead and do everything.”
“Correct. The facility was updated before ... or I guess the original intent wasn’t for a wedding venue, it was just to upgrade the building,” said Arbaugh. “Then it became the intent to change it to a wedding venue.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra noted that a few months ago, Rice signed an agreement with the township to make the parking changes.
“It was a joint agreement with us to make these updates to come into compliance so they can still operate that wedding venue, The Angry Goat structure — that facility out there with the bands and outdoor dining,” said Arbaugh.
“At no time did we say no to him, we were actually working with him,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
“We’re working with him to the best of our ability,” said Arbaugh. “If we know ahead of time what the plan is we can give the requirements and move forward. If you just do something and then afterwards we have to go back in to get the parking upgraded because you did something without proper permitting, then it causes us issues on the back end.”
“With the purchase of the property from the city and the parking that’s anticipated, we should be in compliance with Dr. Rice’s building?” said Supervisor Barry Abbott.
“Yes, that 6 acres is more than enough to get the parking in that he needs to comply with everything,” said Arbaugh.