DuBOIS — Sandy Township has added a Purple Heart Monument at the township park that will be dedicated on Saturday, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The placement of the new Purple Heart Monument and completion of the upgrade project is expected to be finished by Friday, Arbaugh said.
He said the Chapter 519 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart donated the Purple Heart Monument and will be hosting a Memorial Day service and dedication ceremony from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the park near the Veterans’ Memorial, located at 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road.
Military Order of the Purple Heart Cmdr. Joe Woods said the services will include the DuBois Area Honor Guard, state and local representatives and several musical selections.
“The dedication the MOPH will be presenting is a Purple Heart Monument honoring all those veterans who sacrificed their blood while defending their country,” said Woods.
The event is open to the public and will be located in pavilions 1 and 2. There will be free food and refreshments following the dedication.