DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting this week, unanimously awarded a $13,300 bid for license plate reader installation to Tech Services Inc. of Ridgway.
During a discussion about the proposal prior to awarding the bid, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township had a bid opening at 2 p.m. on Monday for installation of the license plate reader cameras at five intersections throughout the township and City of DuBois.
Arbaugh said this technology allows the police to “plug in a license plate and get hits on it. It basically comes to us and tells us where that vehicle, if we’re looking for a vehicle or if someone’s coming through our municipalities that has some kind of outstanding warrant or other information, it will be pinging us and tell us that vehicle is traveling through the area.”
The township, which received a grant for the technology, was required to bid this out competitively due to the projected costs being above the threshold of the bidding requirements, said Arbaugh.
“It turned out it wasn’t, but we took a precaution, bid it out anyways,” said Arbaugh.
“And these are going on, the one like the major routes coming into town?” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
“We have earmarked the thoroughfare coming in and I can give you more details as we release them on that,” said Arbaugh. He noted that both the city and township police departments are working together to determine the locations.
Arbaugh said the township received the $13,300 bid from Tech Services Inc. and also Kuharchik Construction, Inc., Exeter, in the amount of $23,400. After reviewing the bids, Arbaugh said it is his and the police department’s recommendation to award the bid to Tech Services Inc.
Lot consolidation
The supervisors unanimously approved a lot consolidation plan on behalf of the Klark Land Co. for a project located at 3456 Watson Highway.
Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green said the company is planning to consolidate the existing lot with a smaller neighboring lot. He said this consolidation plan is to allow for further development of the existing lot and the newly combined acreage will measure 4.05 acres.
Pension plans
The supervisors approved minimum municipal obligation (MMO) of $87,400 for the township’s non-uniform 2024 pension.
“This is our minimum municipal obligation for pension fund for the non-uniform,” said Arbaugh. “It is $87,400 and we receive state aid. We don’t know what that’s exactly going to look like yet this year, but usually it’s right around between $4,800 and $5,000 per employee. So our calculations that essentially ... the state aid will offset this cost of the MMO for the non-uniform pension plan.”
The supervisors also approved the MMO of $259,729 for the uniform 2024 pension.
“This is the MMO for the pension as determined by our actuaries in the amount of $259,729,” said Arbaugh. “We also receive state aid for our uniformed officers. They actually are considered two equivalents. So we get somewhere between $9,600 and $10,000 per officer to offset the cost. We still will have a township cost from taxpayers of approximately $120,000 to $140,000 depending on what that ultimate MMO looks like in state aid.”
“How much did it go up from last year?” said Beers.
“It went up about $20,000 from last year,” said Arbaugh.
CDBG application resolution
The supervisors approved the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant application resolution.
“This is a resolution just to submit our annual CDBG application,” said Arbaugh. “We did conduct both of the public hearings and we actually only had staff attend, but what our application represents is a repayment of the Section 108 loan and additional demolition projects for the community.”
Arbaugh said the township will have about $41,000 for demolition out of this application. He said the township just sent out a request for proposals on Monday to several local contractors for three demolitions and there will be a couple more for the following year that the township wants to demolish.