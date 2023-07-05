DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for March, April and May 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Bob Waugh (Dollar Tree) — tenant alterations, Wilson Avenue, DuBois — $400,000
- Tyler Wilson — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $191,700
- America’s Realty — signage, 200 Commons Drive, Ste. 22 and 23, DuBois — $12,000
- Stephen Songer — addition and covered deck, Treasure Lake Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $80,000
- Charlie Chen — signage, 1215 Maple Ave., DuBois — $1,300
- John Schwartz — repair and expand deck, Canouan Court, DuBois — $35,000
- DuBois Area Transportation Authority — sprinkler system, 178 Spider Lake Road, DuBois — $220,800
- Robert Gavlik — replace covered deck, Long John Silver Road, DuBois — $27,000
- The Fountains at DuBois LLC — new building for personal care home, 182 Developac Road, DuBois — $2,750,000
- Rob Peoples — replace porch roof, Behringer Road, DuBois — $15,000
- Kenneth B. Schaffer — garage, South 8th Street, DuBois — $70,000
- Max and Taeng Shaffer — garage, Captain Jack Court, DuBois — $54,000
- Greg Murray — garage with living space, Lincoln Drive, DuBois — $350,000
- John and Judy Kosty — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $700,000
- City of DuBois — new wastewater treatment facility –six new buildings, renovation to EQ pump station, 96 Guy Ave., DuBois — $29,795,000
- Verizon Wireless — equipment upgrades at existing cell tower site, 936 Platt Road, DuBois — $10,000
- Area Transportation Authority — fire alarm system, 178 Spider Lake Road, DuBois — $55,000
- Anthony and Kristine Alicino — single family dwelling, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $275,000
- Robert and Debra Grieve — roof-mounted solar array, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $42,500
- America’s Realty LLC — install signage, 200 Commons Drive, DuBois — $4,125
- Craig C. Catalone — demolition of house and accessory system, 1977 Rich Highway, DuBois — $5,500
- Zayne Rhed — single family dwelling, Sierra Heights Road, DuBois — $350,000
- Bob Waugh (Dollar Tree) — sprinkler system, 160 Commons Drive, DuBois — $18,700
- Craig C. Catalone — demolition of old gas station, 1977 Rich Highway, DuBois — $2,000
- Crown Castle USA Inc. — equipment upgrades at existing cell tower, 208 Minns Road, DuBois — $21,000
- Benjamin and Lauren Carrier — single family dwelling, Carribean Road, DuBois — $100,000
- Five Below Inc. — parapet at facade; new fixture packet, 200 Commons Drive, DuBois — $175,415
- AR –The Commons/Five Below — modification of sprinkler system, 200 Commons Drive, DuBois — $28,000
- Gary and Wendy Gulbrandsen — manufactured home, Home Camp Road, DuBois — estimated cost not provided
- Edward and Elizabeth Lanzoni — demolition of manufactured home, Behringer Highway, DuBois — $5,000
- Theodore Schoening and Jacquelyn Stoneberg — install ADA entrance, certificate of occupancy for home salon, Forest View Drive, DuBois — $1,000
- Linda Hallowell — deck with roof, Barbary Coast Court, DuBois — $30,000
- Edward and Elizabeth Lanzoni — manufactured home on full foundation, Behringer Highway, DuBois — $328,141
- DuBois Mall c/o Spinosa Real Estate Group — replace seven rooftop HVAC units, Ross, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $72,000
- James and Diane Devlin — demolition of house, Swashbuckle Court, DuBois — $15,000
- David Green — attached garages with two porches, South Main Street, DuBois — $60,000
- Tom McMahon — construct porch, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $20,000
- Dave Charlton — porch roof, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $8,000
- Don McCauley — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $355,000