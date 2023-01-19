DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for November and December 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and construction cost.
November building permits
- Dennis Day — demolition of garage, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Sandy Hose Co. — concrete pad and electrical for future generator installation, 15 Forest Ave., DuBois — $18,000
- David Lewis — replace deck; add roof over a portion of deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $43,000
- Red Lobster — signage, 813 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $2,975
- H&R Block — signage, 1223 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $15,000
- V3G Partners — demolition of Ski Lodge, 100 Ski Lodge Road, DuBois — $60,000
- Robert Chase (Stay at Home Structures) — signage, 1305 Rich Highway, DuBois — $200
November zoning permits
- Todd and Elizabeth Seals — new deck, Bucca Reef Road, DuBois — $17,000
- Kurt Johnson — deck expansion, Wilson Avenue, DuBois — $5,500
- Tim Bembenic — new deck, Wilson Avenue, DuBois — $2,500
- Mark Bryan — new shed, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $1,000
- Mark and Susan Gelfand — new deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $3,200
December building permits
- America’s Realty LLC (Dollar Tree) — signage, 160 Commons Drive, DuBois — $4,000
- CgCMT 2006-C4 5522 Shaffer Road LLC — replace roof-top unit, 5522 Shaffer Road, Ste. 68, DuBois — $5,120
- Chuck Kutsel — roof alterations, 1436 Behringer Highway, DuBois — $18,000
- Walmart Stores Inc. — fire alarm limited remodel, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $26,165
- LG Realty Advisors — replace fire devices, 5820 Shaffer Road, Suite 220, DuBois — $8,702
- Rusty Gate LLC — two-unit apartment, Wood Street, DuBois — $240,000
- Chad Roselli — signage, 1175 S. Brady Street, DuBois — $9,090
- Pfingstler Properties LLC — convert garage into gym, 4563 Rockton Road, DuBois — $350,000
December zoning permits
- Corbett Construction — three-car garage, Oklahoma Salem Road, DuBois — $30,000
- Pfingstler Properties LLC — change of use, 4563 Rockton Road, DuBois — $500,000
- Rusty Gate LLC — four-unit apartment, vacant lot at 14th Street and Chestnut Avenue, DuBois — $480,000