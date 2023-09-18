DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for August 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- John and Erica Connella — in-ground pool, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $150,000
- Steven and Hannah Fontaine — replace deck, Carribean Road, DuBois — $40,000
- West Liberty Baptist Church — install new exterior door and construct deck, 139 W. Liberty Church Road, DuBois — $11,200
- Danone North America — addition for chemical storage, 2592 Oklahoma-Salem Road, DuBois — $2,500,000
- Jeffrey R. Lape — replace decking, railing and stair treads, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $25,000
- Parag and Purvi Perekh — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $750,000
- Parag and Purvi Perekh — detached garage, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $400,000
- Mary Clifton and Christine Riser — replace garage door with man door; install canopy at entrance, Rich Highway, DuBois — $2,200
- Spirit Halloween –tenant –certificate of occupancy, temporary signage, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois — not provided
- Goodwill — demolition, 50 Tipp St., DuBois — $45,000
- Cheryl Vardy and Deb Benninger — replace and extend deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $3,500
- The Fountain at DuBois LLC — fire alarm system, 185 Developac Road, DuBois — $37,575
- Craig and Susan Stout — single family dwelling, Ponce Lane, DuBois — $750,000
- Horvath Communications — new cell tower, 4679 Bay Road, DuBois — $160,000
- John Robertson — deck with roof, Sykes Street Extension, DuBois — $13,000
- Ross A. Miceli — addition, Hasting Road, DuBois — $4,000
- Tom Keligren — demolition of house and garage, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $8,000