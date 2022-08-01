DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for May and June 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and construction cost.
May
- Area Transportation Authority of North Central PA (ATA) — demolish portion of existing building; construct addition, 178 Spider Lake Road, DuBois — $24,000,000
- AR The Commons LLC/Holly’s Hallmark — interior tenant renovations, 124 Commons Drive, DuBois — $30,000
- Scientel Solutions LLC — equipment upgrades and ground equipment at existing cell tower site, 29 Harold Bundy Road, DuBois — $15,000
- John Cannella — porch with roof, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $16,000
- Stephen and Lonita Stratton — replace deck and add roof, Rockton Road, DuBois — $18,000
- Brenda Galando — roof over existing deck, Santa Domingo Court, DuBois — $7,000
- Henry and Linda Shaffer — replace fire-damaged single-family dwelling on existing foundation, 44 Narrows Creek Lane, DuBois — $500,000
- Paul Plubell — deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $6,000
- Patrick Lowden and Melissa Bell — modular home on full foundation, Green Cay Court, DuBois — $300,000
- Todd and Kathy Collins — single family dwelling, Cap Hatien Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $210,000
- Judith Frame — demolition of manufactured home, Old 255, DuBois — $1,273
Zoning permits
- Cindy Nicolls — 8x12 deck addition, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois, $15,000
- Justin Ross — 50x80 pole barn, Home Camp Road, DuBois — $132,000
- John Pounds — 8x10 deck addition, Silver Bank Road, DuBois — $1,000
June
- David Mabon — replace deck, Bay Road, DuBois — $10,910
- Victoria Beck — solar panels, Greenwood Cemetery Road, DuBois — $42,000
- Steven and Mary Rita Brown — above-ground pool, Montego Bay Road, DuBois — $750
- Day Storage LLC — two self-storage buildings, corner of Bay Road and Clear Run Road — $70,000
- Rodney and Roberta Shaffer — replace and expand porch with roof, Kiwanis Trail, DuBois — $16,000
- DuBois Card and Gift Shoppe Inc. — install fixtures; certificate of occupancy, 200 Commons Drive, DuBois — cost not provided
- Judith Frame — manufactured home, White Road, DuBois — $18,500
Zoning permits
- LeeAnn Smith — new shed, Denton Avenue, DuBois — $4,869
- Dustin Camise — new home, intersection of Cummings Road and South Highland Street, DuBois — $260,000
- Justine Bojalad — deck replacement, Bay Road, DuBois — $16,000
- Joseph Chick — carport, Spafford Road, DuBois — $1,700
- Allison Guiher — 12x16 home addition, Bay Road, DuBois — $28,000
- Scott and Lynn Watson — new shed, Captain Jack Court, DuBois — $2,500
- Red Oak MHC LLC — mobile home, Kilmer Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Patrick Green — 8x16 barn addition, Lundgren Road, DuBois — $500
- Michael and Crystal Owens — new home, Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — $200,000
Troy Donahue — 32x32 home and 15x12 garage addition, Clear Run Road, DuBois — $75,000