DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for July 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Nick Defazio — addition, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $91,000
- Lori Stock — signage, Rockton Road, DuBois — $6,275.20
- John Buttner — roof over existing deck, White Pine Road, DuBois — $12,000
- Daniel Cuiffi — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $280,000
- Adrianne Sochats and Christopher Zeiders — hot tub and deck, Swaschbuckle Court, DuBois — $13,000
- DuBois City Builders LLC — single family dwelling, Cap Hatien Road, DuBois — $250,000
- Pamela Pifer — replace and expand porch, Wayne Road, DuBois — $10,000
- Phillip and Chelsea Cahill — garage, Nelson Nursery Lane, DuBois — $45,000
- James Dragoone — patio cover over existing deck, Hurricane Court, DuBois — $3,000
- Christ the King — replacing roof, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $138,500
- Craig Stout — demo house, Ponce Lane, DuBois — $15,000
- Peter Spuck — install steps and rails, Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $2,000
- Cristy Drexler — pole building, Port Au Prince Road, DuBois — $60,000
- Developac Inc. — office fit out, 65 Developac Road, DuBois — $250,000
- Shawn Striegel — deck with roof, Wharf Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $15,000