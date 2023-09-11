Under construction

DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for July 2023.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

  • Nick Defazio — addition, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $91,000
  • Lori Stock — signage, Rockton Road, DuBois — $6,275.20
  • John Buttner — roof over existing deck, White Pine Road, DuBois — $12,000
  • Daniel Cuiffi — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $280,000
  • Adrianne Sochats and Christopher Zeiders — hot tub and deck, Swaschbuckle Court, DuBois — $13,000
  • DuBois City Builders LLC — single family dwelling, Cap Hatien Road, DuBois — $250,000
  • Pamela Pifer — replace and expand porch, Wayne Road, DuBois — $10,000
  • Phillip and Chelsea Cahill — garage, Nelson Nursery Lane, DuBois — $45,000
  • James Dragoone — patio cover over existing deck, Hurricane Court, DuBois — $3,000
  • Christ the King — replacing roof, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $138,500
  • Craig Stout — demo house, Ponce Lane, DuBois — $15,000
  • Peter Spuck — install steps and rails, Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $2,000
  • Cristy Drexler — pole building, Port Au Prince Road, DuBois — $60,000
  • Developac Inc. — office fit out, 65 Developac Road, DuBois — $250,000
  • Shawn Striegel — deck with roof, Wharf Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $15,000

