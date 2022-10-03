DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for August 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and construction cost.
August Building permits
- Parag Shah — addition and garage, Castleton Court, DuBois — $360,000
- J. Rice Oral Maxillofacial Surgery — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $300,000
- Aqua PA Inc. — install sprinkler heads and backflow to chemical room, 482 Harbor View Road, DuBois — $25,550
- Michael Jr. and Crystal Owens — single family dwelling, DuBois — $200,000
- Brian and Shannon Shaffer — change of use –garage into living space, Sykes Street Extension, DuBois — $20,000
- Frank Cost — single family dwelling, corner of Woolendean and Bay roads, DuBois — $218,000
- John Brown — addition to garage, Crooked Island Road, DuBois — $25,000
- Brian and Lindsey Singer — modular home on full foundation, Red Sail Road, DuBois — $350,000
- Scott B. Casteel — single family dwelling, Carribean Road, DuBois — $220,000
- Ron Hanslovan — single family dwelling, Karoleski Road/Rockton Road, DuBois — $700,000
- Nathaniel J. Schiffer — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $150,000
Zoning permits
- Thomas Bowser — new shed/new pavillion, Lincoln Drive, DuBois — $25,000
- AW Roofing — pole building (840 square foot), West Liberty Church Road — $25,000
- Derrick Bundy — shed, Lesser Antilles Court, DuBois — $3,400
- Brittany McBride — shed, Blackbeards Lair, DuBois — $7,000
- David and Emily Brunke — shed, Crooked Island Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Angelo and Jeanne Ferraraccio — front porch repair and extension, Carribean Road, DuBois — $8,000
- Jessey Lorentsen — deck expansion, Captain Kidd Road, DuBois — $800