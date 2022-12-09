DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for September and October 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and construction cost.
September building permits
- Walmart — upgrade sprinkler system, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $30,000
- Gumberg Associates c/o LG Realty Advisors — signage, Radius Physical Therapy, 5770 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $5,775
- Norman A. Hetzler Jr. — deck addition, Shroud Cay Court, DuBois — $18,500
- Aldi Inc. — replace fire alarm system, 5700 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $13,800
- NRC Alliance/Daily Thread (tenant) — fixtures and certificate of occupancy for new tenant, 5522 Shaffer Road, Ste. 96, DuBois — $8,000
- Sandy Hose Co. — office addition, alteration to entrance/exit, 15 Forest Ave., DuBois — $42,000
- Dan Montana — attached garage, Blackbeard Lair, DuBois — $42,000
- BTS (DuBois II) LP — modify sprinkler system, Aldi’s, 5700 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $20,000
- Radius Physical Therapy LLC — certificate of occupancy for new tenant, 5770 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $0
- Ron Hanslovan — single-family dwelling, Karoleski Road/Rockton Road, DuBois — $700,000
- Nathaniel J. Schiffer — single-family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $150,000
October building permits
- Allison Guiher — sunroom addition and ramp, Bay Road, DuBois — $28,000
- GA-Sandy II LP — signage, 5820 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $10,300
- Walmart Real Estate Business Trust — renovations; addition, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $1,000,000
- Crown Castle Towers — equipment upgrades at existing cell tower site, 69 Giles Road, DuBois — $15,000
- Lynda Barrett — attached garage and ramp, Atlantic Avenue, DuBois — $11,000
- GA –Sandy II c/o LG Realty Advisors/T-Mobile — tenant alterations, 5820 Shaffer Road, Suite 201, DuBois — $150,000
- Swanson Heavy Truck Repair — certificate of occupancy, 302 Jefferson Ave., Falls Creek — n/a
- James and Roberta Pfingstler — single-family dwelling, Bay Road, DuBois — $380,000
- Chris and Elissa Varacallo — demolition of house, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $30,000
- Van Tassel Road LLC — garage with living space, South 8th St., DuBois — $684,000
- Bill Pearce — addition on crawl space, Pearce Avenue, DuBois — $44,750
- Walmart — signage, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $24,750
- Elizabeth Seals — Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — $17,000
- Patty Yarger — demolition of fire-damaged house, Wilson Avenue, DuBois — $10,000
- Ron Hanslovan — demolition of fire-damaged house, Wilson Avenue, DuBois — $12,500
Zoning permit
Sarah Goeke — interior expansion of Dollar Tree, 160 Commons Drive, DuBois — $400,000