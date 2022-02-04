DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for November and December 2021.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
November building permits
- Todd Sudik and Kelsey Ott-Sudik — above-ground pool with deck, Brown Street, DuBois — $5,000
- Lenny Dixon — modular home on existing foundation, Lundgren Road, DuBois — $150,000
- Gumberg Associates/Fresenius Kidney Care — change of use; alterations; addition, 5730 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $1,350,000
- Corbet Construction — single family dwelling, Hurricane Court, DuBois — $200,000
- Kyle Yebernetsky — demolition of section of house, Central Christian Road, DuBois — $2,000
- CenClear — replace roofing, 2910 Oklahoma Salem Road, DuBois — $39,200
- Chad and Morgan Rosselli/The Auto Bar — pole building for auto sales and services, 1175 S. Brady St., DuBois — $110,000
December building permits
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — canopy at entrance, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois — $750
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — rear porch roof; retaining wall; extend concrete — $250,000
- Spitzer A-Team LP — electrical work, 1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — $150,000
- James and Mary Sparks — remove deck; construct sunporch, Shroud Cay Court, DuBois — $35,000
- David and Mary Ann Nicholls — addition to garage, Six Shillings Road, DuBois — $2,500
- Tabatha Jeffers — roof-mounted solar array, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $115,905
- T-Mobile — equipment upgrades at existing cell tower, Clear Run Road, DuBois — $12,000
- Corbet Development LLC — one dwelling unit of new duplex, Harborview Court, DuBois — $150,000
- Nick Bearfield — addition and deck, Hand Street, DuBois — $100,000
- Spitzer A-Team LP — signage, 3269 Blinker Parkways — $27,200
- Eric and Kathy Conrad — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $300,000
October zoning permits
- Chad Rosselli — 35’ x 45’ pole building, South Brady Street, DuBois — $100,000
- Area Transportation Authority — demo and new facility construction, 178 Spider Lake Road, DuBois — $25,475,743
- Joe Overdorf Jr. — new home construction, Anguilla Road Section, DuBois — $200,000