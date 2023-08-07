DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for June 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Thomas Henry — manufactured home on crawlspace, Santo Domingo Court, DuBois — $150,000
- Michael Wingate — addition, Walls Road, DuBois — $100,000
- Darlene Brown — deck, Coal Road, DuBois — $4,500
- Heather Shanks — manufactured home, Circle Road, DuBois — $69,000
- Triangle Tech — exhaust unit and duct for weld booths; replace two air compressors, 225 T 636, Falls Creek — $200,000
- The Fountains at DuBois LLC — installation of fire suppression system, 182 Developac Road, DuBois — $130,000
- Terrance Carmella — demolition of two garages, Home Camp Road, DuBois — $5,000
- Robert and Janet McMurrer — replace deck, Carribean Road, DuBois — $15,000
- Victoria States — repair and expand deck, Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — $6,000
- Rusty Gates Apartments LLC — six unit apartment building, Chestnut Avenue, DuBois — $525,000
- Vincent Gerald and Robert Dougherty — demolish porch, construct addition, Hibbard Road, DuBois — $39,000