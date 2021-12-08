DuBOIS — One of the first steps to consolidate the City of DuBois and Sandy Township — a joint public meeting — has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the city building.
The announcement was made by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
During the joint meeting, the two municipalities will appoint a transition committee, said Arbaugh. Additionally, they will appoint a solicitor to be involved in the committee, along with selecting co-chairmen.
The supervisors approved holding the joint public meeting on that date.
Arbaugh also said that the city is finalizing submission of the grant application for the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
“They (city) will be putting in for a $200,000 grant with our match being $10,000,” said Arbaugh. “We are really looking forward to getting that process (started).”
He said requests for proposals (RFP) to hire a consultant to help them through the consolidation process will go out to several entities sometime Thursday or Friday, with responses due back in early January 2022.
This consultant will essentially be the “expert” for the committee, said Arbaugh.
“If there are technical questions that come up for that committee, they’ll be able to ask that firm that’s selected,” said Arbaugh. “The second thing is they’ll walk us through the whole process to eventually get us to that agreement to sign between the two municipalities ... so what that transitional agreement will look like.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra asked if the RFPs are DCED-generated or are the two municipalities generating them.
“It’s DCED-generated,” said Arbaugh. “They’ve (DCED) been really instrumental in helping us through the process, came up with a really nice RFP, and they’re managing that RFP process.”
In the Nov. 2 election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.